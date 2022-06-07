Dua Zehra’s actual age determined after test

Dua Zehra’s actual age is reported to have been determined after an ossification test on Tuesday.

The Sindh High Court a day earlier had ordered an ossification test to determine the age of Dua Zehra.

According to sources, Dua Zahra is between 16 and 17 years of age. The age determination test was done at Civil Hospital Karachi.

The report will be officially received by the police on June 8, tomorrow morning.

Sources claim that she is around 17 years old, which means Zehra is not an adult yet.



According to the sources, the police surgeon’s age certificate listed that the age of Dua Zehra’s bones is about 16 to 17 years.

The examination was conducted by Dr. Larib Gul, Women Medico-Legal Officer, at the Civil Hospital Karachi to ascertain the age of Dua.

Dua Zehra’s X-ray was done in the radiology department of Civil Hospital Karachi.

Chief Radiologist Dr. Saba Jameel said that Dua Zehra’s bones are between 16 and 17 years old.

According to the chief radiologist of Civil Hospital Karachi, the bones are more than 17 years old.

It should be noted that the Sindh High Court had ordered to determine the age of Dua Zehra on June 6.

The Sindh High Court had ordered to conduct a medical test of Dua Zehra in two days and present it in the court on June 8.