Oyeyeah
Latest News

Umar Amin Gandapur’s disqualification suspended by IHC

ECP barred Umar from running for the mayoral slot for Dera Ismail Khan in the upcoming second phase of local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui5 views
posted on
Umar Amin GandapurUmar Amin Gandapur's disqualification suspended | OyeYeah News
Views

Umar Amin Gandapur’s disqualification by ECP has been suspended by Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan ( ECP) has declared MNA Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother Umar Amin Gandpur disqualified on account of violating the election code a day ago. 

Published Earlier:

Umar Amin Gandpur had resorted to the Islamabad High Court challenging his disqualification.

The IHC has sought a reply from the ECP, directing it to submit its response by February 11.

The court further directed that the ECP order regarding Ali Amin Gandapur will remain on the field.

The court also inquired how Umar Amin became a party to this, was he not issued a notice?

On Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother, Umar Amin Gandapur.

ECP barred PTI candidate Umar from running for the mayoral slot for Dera Ismail Khan in the upcoming second phase of local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You