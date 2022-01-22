“Lata Mangeshkar In ICU Recovering, Don’t Give Wind To False News,”Singer’s Spokesperson

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU.

She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19.

The legendary Bollywood singer’s spokesperson issued a statement on Friday, appealing to “not give wind to any false news.”

The statement issued by her spokesperson read, “A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr. Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space.”

It was reported that the singer’s health condition is deteriorating,

Following the statement, an update was also shared from Lata’s official Twitter handle on Saturday evening.