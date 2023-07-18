Tributes pour in for fashion icon Jane Birkin; Model, actor, and activist dies aged 76 in Paris

Tributes pour in for British-born actress and singer Jane Birkin, who has died in Paris aged 76.

A 1960s wild child who became a beloved figure in France, known for inspiring one of the best-known lines of luxury handbags, passed away on Sunday.

Jane Birkin was an icon of the 60s and 70s who defined French style, inspiring the most famous handbag in history.

Her death was confirmed by President Emmanuel Macron of France, who called her “a French icon” in a message on Twitter.

The French news media reported that Birkin was found dead at her home but that the cause was not immediately known.

It happen when Jane Birkin was on a flight in 1984, and a plastic bag in which she was keeping her possessions broke, leading her to complain aloud that Hermès did not make a bag that could fit all her things. This was heard by the man sitting next to her, who happened to be Jean-Louis Dumas, the chairman and head designer of Hermès. The company released the Birkin bag line the same year — in just the large size she had requested.

