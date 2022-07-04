Here are the film release dates for this Bari Eid

Planning to go to the cinema this Bari Eid?

Here are the releasing dates of the most hyped Pakistani films for this year.

Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa starer Quaid E Azam Zindabad will be released on Friday, 8th July.

London Nahi Jaunga will be opening for the public on the eve of Saturday 9th July, which can also be called Chand Raat.

While Lafangey is scheduled to release on Sunday 10 July, Eid Day!



Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder will be arriving in Pakistan on Friday, July 8, and is expected to steal business from the local films.

It has become a tradition in the country that the filmmakers usually await the occasion of eid to mark the big releases.

However, the clash at the box office affects the revenue-limited cinema-going culture across the country and the international releases also hamper the local films’ business.

What do you think which film will have a bigger opening on this Eid UL Azha in Pakistan?