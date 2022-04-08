Will Smith banned from Oscars for the next 10 years!

Will Smith is banned from the Oscars for the next 10 years for slapping Chris Rock!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors has announced the decision on Friday.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” said AMPAS president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson.

AMPAS president and CEO termed Smith’s behavior “unacceptable and harmful” in a letter to the full membership after a contentious 9 AM PT starting virtual meeting today concluded.

“We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted,” they concluded in the letter, with no pun undoubtedly intended.

On the other hand, Will Smith has accepted the decision.

A succinct statement was issued by Smith soon after AMPAS made their POV public.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Will Smith has already resigned from AMPAS on April 1.

King Richard Best Actor Oscar winner actor in his resignation letter proclaimed: “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”