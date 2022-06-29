Female student attempts suicide at a University in Lahore

A female student reportedly attempted suicide at Lahore University on Wednesday.

The student identified as Munaza, a student of BS at the Physics Department of Lahore College for Women University, was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to the police, the student sustained heavy injuries and has been shifted to the Services Hospital of the city.

According to the university administration, the girl is enrolled in a bachelor of science in physics program.

However, she managed to jump off the third floor of the building of the department of social sciences.

While the university administration said that it could not discover the reason behind the incident, adding that the girl fractured both her legs.

A source claims that Munaza got married just 15 days ago and she tried to take her life as she was married against her will.