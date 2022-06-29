Oyeyeah
Hajj 2022: Day of Arafah to fall on Friday, 8 July 2022

Eid Al Adha in KSA will be celebrated on Saturday, 9 July 2022

Day of ArafahHajj 2022 Day of Arafah | OyeYeah News
Day of Arafah is to fall on Friday, 8 July 2022.

The development comes as the Zilhaj moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening.

In an official statement, the KSA Supreme Court announced that “tomorrow 30 June 2022 will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah 1443 and the Hujjaj will stand in the plains of Arafat on Friday, 8 July 2022.”

Published Earlier:

 

A day earlier, Saudi Arabia had officially asked its citizens to look for and report if the new moon of Zilhaj is sighted.

“The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called upon residents of the Kingdom to search for the crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1443 on the evening of Wednesday, 29 Dhul Qadah 1443 (30 Dhul Qadah 1443 according to Umm Al Qura Calendar), corresponding to June 29th, 2022 and report to any sightings”, the Saudi Royal Court said in a statement.

 

