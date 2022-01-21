Karachi’s COVID positivity rate surges to record 46.58%

Karachi’s COVID positivity rate surges to a record 46.58%!

City’s Covid-19 situation is getting worse being driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

During the past 24 hours, 6,760 tests were conducted out of which 3,149 samples turned out to be positive.

In the past 24 hours, the new reported COVID cases tally has jumped from 2,000 plus to over 3,000 cases.

According to the data released by the Chief Minister House, district East reported 1,147 cases out of Karachi’s total 3,081 cases followed by district South with 840 cases on Jan 20.

Both these districts have the largest vaccinated population in Karachi, over 60% in the District East and 82% in the District South.

COVID-19 positivity ratio witness an alarming surge in Sindh’s major cities, Karachi and Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the positivity ratio has jumped to 17.27%, the Sindh health authorities said. 1,401 tests were carried out in Sindh’s second-biggest city over the past 24 hours.

242 persons were confirmed with the COVID-19.

Following the alarming surge in COVID positivity, the Sindh government’s ban on indoor dining in the two cities went into effect from today Jan 21, instead of on Jan 24.

the Sindh government banned all types of indoor gatherings, including weddings, dining, Karachi, and Hyderabad.

While the gyms, cinemas, shrines, amusement parks will continue to operate with 50 percent capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.

On-campus classes for children under 12 would be held in schools of Karachi and Hyderabad on alternative days with 50% attendance.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday morning, Pakistan recorded 23 new deaths and 7,678 coronavirus cases.