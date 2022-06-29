Pakistan reports more than 500 COVID cases for first time in three months

Pakistan reports more than 500 COVID cases for the first time in three months on Wednesday.



According to National Institute of Health (NIH) data, the country reported 541 new COVID-19 infections overnight.

With the fresh reported cases, Pakistan’s positivity ratio swelled to 3.5% in a single day.

Meanwhile, the number of patients being treated in critical care units (CCUs) also surged to 100.

While one COVID-related death was reported in the last 24 hours.