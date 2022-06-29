Zil Hajj moon not sighted in Pakistan, Eid-ul-Adha will be on July 10

Zil Hajj moon has not been sighted in Pakistan, Eid-ul-Adha will be on July 10.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting today to sight Zil Hajj moon.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meet today (Wednesday) to sight the moon of Zil Hajj 1443 AH at the Met department’s office in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

The committee chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting.

Officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Pakistan Meteorological Department, and Ministry of Science and Technology were also in attendance at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees’ meetings were held at their respective headquarters.

Muslims across the globe will likely celebrate Eid ul Azha on the 10th of Zil Hajj, after completing all the pillars of pilgrimage.

According to the Meteorological Department, the moon of Zil-Hajj was born at 7:52 this morning.

The age of the moon at sunset is 11 hours and 49 minutes.

The time of sunset in Punjab is 7:13 and the moon at 7 o’clock can be seen for 45 minutes or 32 minutes.

If the moon is less than 19 hours old, it cannot be seen anywhere in the country.

The meteorological department said the moon could be visible if it reached 26 hours of age.