Rafael Nadal managed to survive an injury and his opponent and made a come back in the tie breaker 5th set to beat Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 8th time.

He will be playing his 38th Grand Slam semifinal against Nick Kyrgios on Friday.

That’s 19 straight major wins for Rafael Nadal, the second-longest streak of his major career!