Mehwish Hayat to play Kamala Khan’s great grandparent in Ms Marvel, report

Mehwish Hayat will be playing Kamala Khan’s great grandparent in Ms Marvel, suggest reports emerging on Tuesday.

She will be joining Fawad Khan to play the key role in the much-anticipated series.

Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat will be playing Hasan and Aisha, Kamala Khan’s great-grandparents, in a flashback scene, claim a recent report.



In the comics, Kamala Khan’s great grandparents only appear in four pages about the partition of India and Pakistan, so it’s likely this scene will be about that!

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat will be playing Hasan and Aisha, Kamala Khan’s great-grandparents, in a flashback scene in #MsMarvel. pic.twitter.com/JjhaF987Il — Ms. Marvel News (@MsMarvelNews) February 20, 2022

However, an official confirmation of Mehwish Hayat appearing in the series is yet to arrive.

It was last year in December when Fawad Khan confirmed being a part of the upcoming much anticipated Ms. Marvel series.

The Humsafar star confirmed being part of the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series after a number of speculations.

The series will also see Pakistani veteran actress Samina Ahmed and Nimra Bucha in lead roles.

The Oscar-winning Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is directing one episode of the series.

Disney-Marvel much-anticipated series features a Muslim teen lead character and a significant Asian cast and reportedly wrapped up shooting in Thailand last year.

The six-part series features newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in the lead character, a New Jersey-raised teenager who discovers that she has special powers.

The character arc has her finding out who she is and learning about relationships.