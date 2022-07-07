Oyeyeah
Pakistan’s COVID-19 situation worsens; country reports another 872 new infections, 9 deaths

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll witnessed a major hike after over three months

Country on Thursday, just two days ahead of Eid ul Azha, reports another 872 new infections and nine covid-related deaths.

While 165 people are in critical condition.

With new reported cases country’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 3.77%.

National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed Thursday morning that 23,125 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country.

NCOC has issued COVID protocols for Eid ul Azha prayers and sacrifice amid the increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

After witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country in June, officials fear that the infections would spread further due to shopping and the celebrations leading up to Eid ul Adha.

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
