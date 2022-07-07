Pakistan’s COVID-19 situation worsens; country reports another 872 new infections, 9 deaths

Pakistan’s COVID-19 situation worsens!
Country on Thursday, just two days ahead of Eid ul Azha, reports another 872 new infections and nine covid-related deaths.
While 165 people are in critical condition.
With new reported cases country’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 3.77%.
National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed Thursday morning that 23,125 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 23,125
Positive Cases: 872
Positivity %: 3.77%
Deaths: 09
Patients on Critical Care: 165
NCOC has issued COVID protocols for Eid ul Azha prayers and sacrifice amid the increase in coronavirus cases across the country.
After witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country in June, officials fear that the infections would spread further due to shopping and the celebrations leading up to Eid ul Adha.