Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is the schedule of Pakistan athletes

A 103-member Pakistan contingent is participating in this year’s Commonwealth event.

The event will take place in Birmingham from July 28-August.

There are 72 nations participating in the event.



Here is the schedule of Pakistan athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022:

CRICKET

Event: Women’s T20

Key dates

July 29: Pakistan vs Barbados

July 31: Pakistan vs India

August 3: Pakistan vs Australia

August 6: Semi-finals

August 7: Final/Third place

HOCKEY

Event: Men’s field hockey

Key dates

July 30: Pakistan vs South Africa

July 31: Pakistan vs New Zealand

August 3: Pakistan vs Scotland

August 4: Pakistan vs Australia

August 6: Semi-finals

August 8: Final/third place

BOXING

Mehreen Baloch

Event: Women Over 54kg-57kg (Featherweight)

Key dates

August 2: Round of 16

August 4: Quarter-finals

August 6: Semi-finals

August 7: Final

Suleman Baloch

Event: Men’s Over 60kg-63.5kg (Light Welterweight)

Key dates

July 29: Round of 32

July 31: Round of 16

August 3: Quarter-finals

August 6: Semi-finals

August 7: Final

Ilyas Hussain

Event: Men Over 54kg- 57kg (Featherweight)

Key dates

July 30: Round of 32

August 1: Round of 16

August 3: Quarter-finals

August 6: Semi-finals

August 7: Final

Nazeer Ullah Khan

Event: Men’s Over 86kg-92kg (Heavyweight)

Key dates

July 30: Round of 16

August 4: Quarter-finals

August 6: Semi-finals

August 7: Final

Zohaib Rasheed

Event: Men’s Over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight)

Key dates

August 1: Round of 16

August 4: Quarter-finals

August 6: Semi-final

August 7: Final

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

Shajar Abbas

Event

Men’s 100m and 200m

Key dates

August 2 and 3: Men’s 100m

August 4 and 6: Men’s 200m

Anila Izzat Baig

Event

Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64

Key dates

August 4: Final

Aneela Gulzar

Event

Women’s 100m and 200m

Key dates

August 2-3: Women’s 100m

August 4-6: Women’s 200m

Arshad Nadeem

Event

Men’s Javelin Throw

Key dates

August 5: Qualifying

August 7: Final

Mohammad Jamshad Ali

Event

Men’s Shot Put

Key dates

August 3: Qualifying

August 5: Final

BADMINTON

Mohammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti

Events

Mixed team, Men’s doubles, and Men’s singles

Key dates

July 29: Mixed team qualifying vs India

July 30: Mixed team qualifying vs Australia and Sri Lanka

July 31: Mixed team quarter-finals

August 1: Mixed team semi-finals

August 2: Mixed team final

August 3-8: Men’s singles and men’s doubles

Murad Ali

Events

Mixed team, Men’s doubles, and Men’s singles

Key dates

July 29: Mixed team qualifying vs India

July 30: Mixed team qualifying vs Australia and Sri Lanka

July 31: Mixed team quarter-finals

August 1: Mixed team semi-finals

August 2: Mixed team final

August 3-8: Men’s singles and men’s doubles

Mahoor Shahzad

Event

Women’s Doubles, women’s singles, and mixed team

Key dates

July 29: Mixed team qualifying vs India

July 30: Mixed team qualifying vs Australia and Sri Lanka

July 31: Mixed team quarter-finals

August 1: Mixed team semi-finals

August 2: Mixed team final

August 3-8: Women’s singles and doubles

Ghazala Siddique

Event

Women’s Doubles, women’s singles, and mixed team

Key dates

July 29: Mixed team qualifying vs India

July 30: Mixed team qualifying vs Australia and Sri Lanka

July 31: Mixed team quarter-finals

August 1: Mixed team semi-finals

August 2: Mixed team final

August 3-8: Women’s singles and doubles

WRESTLING

Zaman Anwar

Event

Men’s Freestyle 125 kg**

Key dates

August 5: Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, and Repechage

Ali Asad

Event

Men’s Freestyle 57 kg

Key date

August 6: Preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and repechage

Tayab Raza Awan

Event

Men’s Freestyle 97 kg

Key date

August 6: Preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and repechage

Muhammad Inam

Event

Men’s Freestyle 86 kg

Key dates

August 5: Preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and repechage.

Muhammad Sharif Tahir

Event

Men’s Freestyle 74 kg

Key date

August 6: Preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals and repechage.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Haider Ali

Event

Men’s 81kg

Key date

August 1

Hanzala Dastgir Butt

Event

Men’s 109kg

Key date

August 3

Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt

Event

Men’s 109+kg

Key date

August 3

SQUASH

Nasir Iqbal

Events

Mixed doubles, men’s doubles and men’s singles.

Key dates

July 29-August 3: Men’s singles

August 3-7: Mixed doubles

August 4-8: Men’s doubles

Faiza Zafar

Events

Women’s singles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

Key dates

July 29-August 3: Women’s singles

August 3-7: Mixed doubles

August 4-8: Women’s doubles

Tayyab Aslam

Events

Men’s singles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles

Key dates

July 29-August 3: Men’s singles

August 3-7: Mixed doubles

August 4-8: Men’s doubles

Amna Fayyaz

Events

Mixed Doubles, women’s doubles, and women’s singles

Key dates

July 29-August 3: Women’s singles

August 3-7: Mixed doubles

August 4-8: Women’s doubles

SWIMMING

Bisma Khan

Events

Women’s 100m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Butterfly and Women’s 100m Butterfly.

Key dates

July 29: Women’s 100m Butterfly heats and semi-finals

July 30: Women’s 50m Freestyle heats and semi-finals and Women’s 100m Butterfly final

July 31: Women’s 50m Freestyle final, Women’s 50m Butterfly heats and semi-finals.

August 1: Women’s 100m Freestyle heats and semi-finals, Women’s 50m Butterfly final

August 2: Women’s 100m Freestyle final

Jehanara Nabi

Events

Women’s 400m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Freestyle, and Women’s 200m Freestyle.

Key dates

July 29: Women’s 200m Freestyle heats and final

August 1: Women’s 100m Freestyle heats and semi-finals

August 2: Women’s 100m Freestyle final

August 3: Women’s 400m Freestyle heats and final

Syed Muhammad Haseeb Tariq

Events

Men’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 50m Butterfly, and Men’s 50m Backstroke.

Key dates

July 29: Men’s 50m Butterfly heats and semi-finals

July 30: Men’s 50m Butterfly final

July 31: Men’s 50m Backstroke heats and semi-finals

August 1: Men’s 50m Backstroke final

August 2: Men’s 50m Freestyle heats and semi-finals

August 3: Men’s 50m Freestyle final

Mishael Aisha Hyat Ayub

Events

Women’s 50m Butterfly, Women’s 100m Breaststroke and Women’s 50m Breaststroke

Key dates

July 29: Women’s 50m Breaststroke heats and semi-finals

July 30: Women’s 50m Breaststroke final

July 31: Women’s 50m Butterfly Heats and semi-finals

August 1: Women’s 50m Butterfly final, Women’s 100m Breaststroke heats and semi-finals

August 2: Women’s 100m Breaststroke final

JUDO

Qaiser Khan

Event

Men’s -100 kg

Key date

August 3: Preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals and repechage.

Shah Hussain Shah

Event

Men’s -90 kg

Key date

August 3: Preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals and repechage.

TABLE TENNIS

Fahad Khawaja

Event

Men’s Singles

Key dates

August 3-8: Men’s singles

GYMNASTICS

Mohammad Afzal

Event

Artistic

Key dates

July 29-August 2