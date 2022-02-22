Be Unforgettable in GulAhmed Summer Lawn 2022

Scorching heat, humidity, heatwave, the feeling of uneasiness, all of this will change the moment you adorn yourself in an unstitched lawn suit from GulAhmed’s Summer Essential Lawn 2022.

Like every year GulAhmed has come up with an unforgettable lawn experience for its valued customers. With exceptional fabric quality, GulAhmed Summer Lawn collection is a perfect blend of comfort and ease that you are looking for during summers. The designs are vibrant and patterns give GulAhmed’s new collection a classy and catchy look. With more than 700 designs the collection has something for all tastes and styles to cater.

In order to help you decide what to order we are sharing our favourites from their website with you below:

This lilac three-piece lawn dress is soothing to the eyes. It is that comfortable dress which is sure to be your favourite this season. It has a border on the sleeves and the shirt. The dupatta has a beautiful design and the colour contrast makes it all the more eye-catching.

This is a three-piece embroidered digital printed lawn suit. Its neckline is made delicately in white thread. The print is all summery with leaves in all shades of green. The dupatta is of cotton net making it an ideal three-piece suit for a meeting in the late afternoon.

This blue lawn suit from GulAhmed’s 2022 lawn collection is eye-catching. It has an embroidered and printed front and a printed lawn dupatta. This three-piece dress has a traditional look to it and is sure to turn heads when you wear it.

This Embroidered Lacquer Printed Lawn suit is soothing to the eyes and a must have in your summer wardrobe. It has an embroidered front as well as an embroidered dupatta. The blue in the dress is in contrast with red at the sleeve border and dupatta border.

This three-piece banarsi brocade lawn suit is one of its kind. It has a glitter printed lawn shirt and printed denting lawn dupatta. This lawn dress has a festive feel to it. It is ideal to be worn at the next family gathering.

This jacquard three-piece dress is our favourite this summer. It has a festive feel to it with the perfect green and golden colour combination. This dress can be worn to the family dholki round the corner.

Talk about comfort and style, talk about this blue and orange lawn suit by GulAhmed! This dress has an embroidered lawn front shirt and sleeves. It has a digitally printed tissue silk dupatta which adds to the festivity of the dress. The floral dupatta is our favourite at all times.

We recommend you to visit their website and see for yourself what other mesmerizing designs are available online at: www.gulahmedshop.com and enjoy free delivery across Pakistan on your order worth PKR 2,000 or above.