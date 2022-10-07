Veteran actor Arun Bali dies aged 79 in Mumbai on Friday.

He was best known for his acting in the TV drama ‘Swabhimaan’ and the Bollywood blockbuster hit 3 Idiots.

Bali’s son Ankush shared that his father was suffering from Myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease caused by a communication failure between nerves and muscles, for which he was admitted to a hospital early this year.

“Father was responding well to the treatment but passed away at around 4.30 am,” he said.

Arun Bali made his acting debut in 1989 with noted filmmaker Lekh Tandon’s TV show “Doosra Keval” portraying superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s uncle.

His notable film works include “Saugandh”, “Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman”, “Khalnayak”, “Satya”, “Hey Ram”, “Lage Raho Munna Bhai”, “3 Idiots”, “Ready”, “Barfi”, “Manmarziyaan”, “Kedarnath”, “Samrat Prithviraj”, and “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

His last film “Goodbye”, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on Friday, the day the actor departed.

Abhishek Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and others took to social media to mourn the demise of the veteran actor.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Arun Bali Ji. A wonderfully warm and loving man. Had the pleasure to share screen space with him on several film. My condolences to his family. Om shanti. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 7, 2022

Terrible sad news about the passing of Arun Bali sir. Had the wonderful fortune of working with him in #POWBandiYuddhKe

Always a smile on his calm and peaceful face. #RIP #ArunBali pic.twitter.com/VDoMBgEY8x — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) October 7, 2022

Sad news of the passing away of veteran actor Shri Arun Bali ji. Fondly remember watching his movies as I was growing up and thoroughly enjoyed the various roles he performed. My deepest condolences to his family, fans and well wishers 🙏🏻 #ArunBali — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 7, 2022

May Almighty Rest His Soul in Peace 🤲 Alvida Arun Bali Sir 🙏 #ArunBali pic.twitter.com/aUWuYtzjS1 — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) October 7, 2022

Sad to know about the demise of #ArunBali ji. A great loss to the T.V. & film industry. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eoXdprzI2J — Delnaazz Irani (@IamDelnazzIrani) October 7, 2022