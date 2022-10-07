Oyeyeah
Veteran actor Arun Bali dies aged 79

His last film “Goodbye”, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on Friday

Veteran actor Arun Bali dies aged 79 in Mumbai on Friday.

He was best known for his acting in the TV drama ‘Swabhimaan’ and the Bollywood blockbuster hit 3 Idiots.

Bali’s son Ankush shared that his father was suffering from Myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease caused by a communication failure between nerves and muscles, for which he was admitted to a hospital early this year.

“Father was responding well to the treatment but passed away at around 4.30 am,” he said.

Arun Bali made his acting debut in 1989 with noted filmmaker Lekh Tandon’s TV show “Doosra Keval” portraying superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s uncle.

His notable film works include “Saugandh”, “Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman”, “Khalnayak”, “Satya”, “Hey Ram”, “Lage Raho Munna Bhai”, “3 Idiots”, “Ready”, “Barfi”, “Manmarziyaan”, “Kedarnath”, “Samrat Prithviraj”, and “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

His last film “Goodbye”, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on Friday, the day the actor departed.

Abhishek Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and others took to social media to mourn the demise of the veteran actor.

 

